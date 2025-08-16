/Rivalry ending? Trump says he might 'start liking' Hillary Clinton after Nobel Peace Prize 'backing'

Amid several world leaders backing US President Donald Trump's public campaign for a Nobel Peace Prize, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a recent podcast appearance, said she would support Trump for the coveted prize if he were able to negotiate an end to Russia-Ukraine war and tell Putin that there can't be an exchangeof territory.

“If he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin’s vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin, to make it clear there must be a ceasefire,” she said on the “Raging Moderates” podcast .

“If President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize," she further said.

What did Trump say

After the remark made by Hillary, US President Donald Trump responded by saying he might "have to start liking" his former political rival.

When American journalist Bret Baier aboard Air Force One, pointed to Clinton’s remarks that she would nominate Trump if he were able to negotiate an end to Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said "Well, that was very nice," Trump said. "I may have to start liking her again."

Recently, Armenia and Azerbaijani joined the list of countries putting their weight behind US president Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Some other countries to have backed Trump for the coveted prize are Israel, Cambodia and Pakistan.

