Rise in rhino poaching in South Africa to meet demand from Asia

Between January and June 2022, 259 rhinos were poached as compared with 249 countrywide in the same period last year. About 82 rhinos were poached in Kruger National Park alone.

“Recent trends in rhino poaching show a move away from the Kruger Park to private reserves and KwaZulu-Natal where the majority of rhinos have been killed this year. This makes it all the more important for the national government to shift its focus to supporting provincial authorities and private reserves in the war on rhino poaching” said the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy.

Poaching statistics 2022 show a loss of 210 rhinos on state properties and 49 in privately-owned parks. As indicated, the hardest hit during this period is KwaZulu-Natal which recorded a loss of 133 rhinos. This is more than triple the 33 rhinos killed in the first six months of the year.

"The demand for rhino horn remains a constant threat to our rhino populations as crime syndicates continue to operate within our borders. The number of successful arrests and prosecutions recorded over the past 6 months, can be attributed to the continued successful collaboration between the law enforcement agencies, including the SAPS, DPCI and the Green Scorpions, Customs officials, and the National Prosecuting Authority. These efforts are supported by private security," Creecy said.

Partnerships between the public and private sectors remain key to combating wildlife trafficking. In addition to work being undertaken within the seven Integrated Wildlife Zones, the partnership now includes both the financial and transport sectors, as well as transit and end-user countries in Southeast Asia, especially with the People’s Republic of China, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the Minister said.

Between January and June, 69 people were arrested in connection with rhino poaching and rhino horn trafficking. Of these, 13 alleged poachers were arrested in the Kruger National Park, the statement from the ministry indicated.

