One year since the regime change Imran Khan levies heavy charges against Shehbaz Sharif govt

Continuing on a 'U-turn' from his previous allegations against the United States, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that the nation's 'regime change conspiracy' was hatched in Pakistan, and not the US. As per an ARY News report the PTI chief alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties were involved in the conspiracy and that the Shehbaz Khan government tried to assassinate him.

Addressing his supporters, PTI party's workers one year after the regime change Khan levied heavy charges against the current government.

"The performance of this government is witnessed by everyone," he said adding "We [PTI] went from terrorism to tourism and the situation has worsened again."

ARY news further quotes him as saying that "the current rulers removed their names from the exit control list (ECL) and later destroyed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)."

Imran Khan further alleged that the FIA "was tasked to lodge cases against PTI and now, overall 144 cases including 40 terrorism cases were lodged against me."

He also claimed that the Shehbaz Khan government tried to assassinate him.

Also read | Pakistan: Imran Khan ready to wait till October if ruling coalition discloses plan for general elections

"The government was bound to give me security but it failed. They issued a warrant for Bani Gala's residence and the DIG raided Zaman Park. They tried to assassinate me like Salman Taseer," alleged the PTI chief.

Khan went on to say that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the assassination attempt on him was sabotaged and that later his residence was attacked in an attempt to "kill me like Murtaza Bhutto."

In a Tweet, the former Pakistan prime minister also expressed concern about the current government's actions and said that "dangerous ruling buffoons" are making a mockery of Pakistan "abroad."

"The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pak's image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms 'Dirty Harry' & 'psycopath'! They are making a mockery of Pakistan," he wrote.

The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pak's image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms "Dirty Harry" & "psycopath"! They are making a mockery of Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2023 ×

Referring to the recent Supreme Court order in the Punjab polls delay case, he asked "what msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need the security of contracts & that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic."

Also, what msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need security of contracts & that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2023 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE