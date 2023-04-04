ugc_banner

Wait, what? Imran Khan appeared in court with head covered in a 'black bucket' as protection?

Islamabad, PakistanWritten By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

In the video, Imran Khan could be seen walking slowly towards the Lahore-based anti-terrorism court's entrance, surrounded by commandos carrying black bullet-resistant shields.  Photograph:(WION Web Team)

From 'bucket man,' to an 'embarrassment,' here's how the internet reacted to Imran Khan’s bucket helmet

Pakistan security forces are pulling out all the stops to protect former prime minister Imran Khan during his court appearances. As per a Twitter video posted by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the forces are going to the extent of covering his entire head with what appeared to be a black bucket, presumably some kind of bullet-proof helmet. The extra caution stems from the PTI chairperson's claims that there could be another attempt on his life.

In the video, Imran Khan could be seen walking slowly towards the Lahore-based anti-terrorism court's entrance, surrounded by commandos carrying black bullet-resistant shields. 

The black headgear Khan is wearing seems to be acting like a blinder; among his protection detail are two men guiding the 76-year-old cricketer-turned-politician. At one point Khan's seeing-eye men could be seen steering him through the gap between stone barricades. 

Here's the video:

On Twitter, the PTI party's video has already garnered close to 264,000 views and has been retweeted 3,280 times.Imran Khan's 'black bucket' has made him the butt of many jokes, with netizens asking if this was "in Imran Khan’s bucket list?." 

While many were quick to ask if this is how Pakistan, a nuclear power nation provides security to its leaders, others had a satirical take and compared Khan to Marshmello, an American DJ, who for years kept his identity a secret and is known for his iconic mask resembling a Marshmallow with eyes and a smile.

One user joked that Khan was taking with him the container after consuming "South Indian bucket biryani," and another dubbed him "The Bucket Man."

Yet another user posts a screengrab from an old Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshaye Khanna's movie 'Hulchul', where the characters use big cooking utensils to hide their faces and sneak into a wedding.

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to Imran Khan’s bucket helmet:

Translation: Security is important but this black box on face? We know you are brave but you also do politics so drop this garbage black box.. It's just unnecessary embarrassment and nothing.

