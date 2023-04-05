Pakistan: Imran Khan ready to wait till October if ruling coalition discloses plan for general elections

Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan, reportedly stated in a media report on Wednesday (April 5) that he was willing to wait until October if the coalition government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement shared a plan with him for holding free and fair general elections in the country.

Since being ousted in April 2022, as a result of losing a vote of confidence in Parliament, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khan has pushed for the holding of early elections nationwide. By October, general elections would be held in Pakistan thanks to the election commission.

As per The News, Khan, a former cricketer who is now a politician, said he was willing to wait until October for elections. But, his choice hinges on the coalition government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDMreadiness )'s to delay the polls.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other members of the ruling coalition form the majority of the PDM (PML-N).

Khan said he could postpone the elections until October if the coalition administration provided a roadmap assuring that everything would take place systematically.

The PTI leader thanked the Supreme Court for overturning the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision and ordering the Punjab Assembly elections for May 14 while speaking to his party's members and supporters through video link.

In a victory for the Khan-led PTI party, the three-member bench set May 14 as the date for elections in the politically significant province.

Khan said: “The incumbent government is using all tactics to escape from elections, which is a part of the London plan,” apparently referring to the former prime minister and the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Since an assassination attempt on him in November last year, Khan has been talking about a “London Plan” which as per his definition entails conspiracy regarding his murder and where commitments were made to bring “absconder” Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment.

The last general election in Pakistan was held in July 2018 and the term of Pakistan’s current National Assembly is till October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)