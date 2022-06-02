Queen Elizabeth thanks everyone marking start of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday (June 2) thanked everyone involved in Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking beginning of the festivities. Celebrations over four days will include parties, parades and public holidays to mark the queen's 70 years on the British throne.

It is expected that millions of people across Britain and the world will join the festivities. Queen Elizabeth (96) has reigned for longer than all her predecessors.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," Elizabeth said in a statement.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm."

However, in a sign of the monarch's advancing years and recent "episodic mobility" issues which have led her to cancel some engagements, Elizabeth's personal involvement in the events might be somewhat limited.

The celebrations begin with the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London, and for the first time Elizabeth will take the salute from the 1,500 soldiers and officers from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Other senior royals, including son and heir Prince Charles, 73, and his eldest son Prince William, 39, will carry out other ceremonial duties on her behalf, although much attention will be focused on those who will not be present.

Queen's second son Prince Andrew (62) who has quite recently settled a US lawsuit involving allegation of sexually abusing a minor is not expected to attend.

Her grandson Prince Harry, now living in Los Angeles with his American wife Meghan, will also be absent when the royal family gathers on the palace balcony to watch a fly-past by modern and historic Royal Air Force planes after the parade.

There will also be gun salutes in London, across Britain and from Royal Navy ships at sea at midday, while in the evening beacons will be lit across the country and the Commonwealth, with the queen leading the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at her Windsor Castle home.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE