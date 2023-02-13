Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for COVID-19, next week's public engagements cancelled: Buckingham Palace

United Kingdom Buckingham Palace has announced that after suffering from "cold symptoms", the Queen Consort Camilla has now tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, all her public engagements for this week have been cancelled.

In a statement, the palace said, "After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus."

Watch | Gravitas: Prince Harry calls stepmother a 'villain'

"With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them," it added.

Talking to the press, a palace spokesperson shared that it was hoped that a new date could be scheduled for the cancelled events.

As per Sky News, 75-year-old Camilla was set to carry out several engagements. This included a centenary celebration of the Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

She was also scheduled to visit "the Southwater One Library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community."

Additionally, she and the King were due to host a reception at the Clarence House for authors and members of literacy charities. This reception was to be held in celebration of the second anniversary of Camilla's online book club 'The Reading Room'.

On Thursday, the two royals were to attend a reception in Milton Keynes.

Previously, the Queen Consort's visit to the West Midlands was postponed due to "seasonal" illness.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE