Putin's military in sexism row over beauty pageant for women in armed forces on Women's Day

President Vladimir Putin's men marked International Women's Day by holding beauty pageants for women in the armed forces.

While the world was talking about gender equality on March 8, the Russian military was reinstating gender-based stereotypes.

The Russian military held a beauty contest for women in the armed forces. One such contest was called "beauty of the airborne forces" in which women paratroopers had to apparently demonstrate their beauty, aesthetic excellence and spiritual properties.

Russia's missile force celebrated International Women's Day by organising the "makeup under camouflage" contest.

Women were marked on their ability to cook three-low calorie meals. A similar pageant was organised by Russia's Black Sea fleet.

It is the same fleet that calls its women "military persons of the weaker sex".

The Kursk police trampled on gender equality by asking its women officers to walk down the ramp.

This despite the fact that the erstwhile Soviet Union was the first country to make international Women's Day an official holiday in 1965.