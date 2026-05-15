/Putin, Xi to discuss outcomes of Trump’s China visit during upcoming talks: Kremlin

Hours after US President Donald Trump concluded his “historic” China visit, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China soon, with the dates already finalised and expected to be announced shortly.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the visit has been agreed upon at the diplomatic level and only a formal announcement remains pending.

“Details of Putin’s visit to China have been agreed upon; the date will be announced shortly,” Peskov said.

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He highlighted the depth of Russia–China ties, saying cooperation between the two countries extends far beyond trade and economic engagement. According to Peskov, the partnership is “multidimensional,” spanning humanitarian exchanges, education and high technology.

Peskov also said Moscow is closely monitoring developments following Trump’s Beijing trip and the broader US–China dialogue. Stressing the global importance of engagement between the world’s two largest economies, he said the developments are being watched carefully by Russia and other countries.

“The US-China dialogue, as the world’s first and second largest economies, is a subject of special attention for all countries, including Russia,” he said.

Separately, the Kremlin said Russia remains in contact with the Cuban leadership regarding energy supplies, describing the current situation in Cuba as “difficult”.

Putin’s planned visit comes as China continues to deepen ties with both Moscow and Washington amid an increasingly fragmented global order. Beijing is also set to become the first country in recent months to host leaders from all other permanent members of the UN Security Council, highlighting its growing diplomatic outreach on the global stage.