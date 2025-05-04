Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he "hopes" his country "will not be required" to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine during the ongoing war. Putin said on Sunday (May 4) that Russia has sufficient strength and resources to continue and conclude the war with Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Low quality troops, high casualties’: 99 Russian soldiers die for every kilometre gained in Ukraine and Putin doesn’t seem to care

🥴 Russia has enough forces and resources to complete the "SVO" even without nuclear weapons, - Putin.



"There is hope that nuclear weapons will not be needed." pic.twitter.com/a4cfP7jxDW — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) May 4, 202

Also read: Putin's Palace has a 'throne' for his personal use. His apartment in Kremlin is equally flashy. See video

Advertisment

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, hundreds of thousands of soldiers have been killed or injured and the US President Donald Trump has called multiple times for the war to end. Trump has called the entire situation a "bloodbath".

In a film by state television about Putin's quarter of a century as Russia's paramount leader entitled "Russia, Kremlin, Putin, 25 years", Putin was asked by a reporter about the risk of nuclear escalation from the Ukraine war.

Also read: 'Bumbling f***ing idiot': Trump allies bash Russian envoy Steve Witkoff, calls him 'mailman for Putin'

Advertisment

"They wanted to provoke us so that we made mistakes," the Russian president said. "There has been no need to use those weapons ... and I hope they will not be required," he added.

"We have enough strength and means to bring what was started in 2022 to a logical conclusion with the outcome Russia requires," Putin said.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Putin orders 3-day truce in Ukraine for Victory Day