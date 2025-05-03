It is no secret that Russian President Vladimir Putin lives a lavish life. The $1.32 billion palace he lives in was reportedly once decked up with a striptease stage, pole-dancing hookah hall, casino, gaming room and an "aqua disco". However, all of that is gone now, as per leaked videos, and has been replaced with a church that also has a "throne" for Putin's personal use. The revelations were made by Russian investigative outlet Proekt last year.

Now the world is getting a peek at his Kremlin apartment, where he has been living for the past three years, with gold as its theme. A video shows Putin talking to a reporter outside his residence before he opens the door for him and lets him in. "Yes, this is the apartment," he tells the reporter named Zarubin.

They go inside a grand hall, and the viewer can easily notice a pattern going on. The door is gold-plated, the walls are gilded, there are mirrors with gold frames and gold chandeliers. He also has a few plants that add contrast to the room. A portrait of Russian Emperor Alexander III is seen on a table. The sofas are a shade of beige, with a huge white piano in one corner.

The apartment also has a dark-wood-lined library, two bedrooms, and a small "home church."

Room tour of Putin's apartment: the Russian president showed his Kremlin home for the first time.



He has been living in an apartment in the center of the capital for the past three years. Here Putin received Xi Jinping and talked with him by the fireplace over a cup of tea

1/ pic.twitter.com/kslS3hrEpR — ☦️Jacob🇷🇺Charite☦️ Иагов (@jaccocharite) May 2, 2025

In 2023, Putin said in an interview that he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for an informal meeting in this apartment. He revealed at the time that he spends a lot of time at this apartment in the Kremlin. "I work here and spend the night very often, so we moved there and, sitting by the fireplace and drinking tea, talked about everything slowly," Putin said.

Putin's $956 million palace was revamped

Putin found himself at the centre of controversy when a probe revealed details about the Gelendzhik castle, also known as Putin's Palace. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation released documents stating that the grand palace was built for Putin's personal use. It cost a whopping US$956 million to construct the palace at the time. Putin denied that the palace belonged to him, and later, the Kremlin claimed that it belonged to his childhood friend Arkady Rotenburg.

Last year, videos showing an audacious revamp of the palace, which has a 16-storey underground complex, leaked. As Putin told Russians to embrace traditional values, he got the kinky stuff removed from his palace as well. He got rid of the casino, the stripping pole and everything that was gold.

The church was installed, complete with an altar and images of sacred religious icons.

While Putin lives a grand life, his soldiers continue to die on the frontline in the country's war against Ukraine. According to British intelligence, a total of 250,000 Russian soldiers have died since February 2022, with 900,000 overall casualties. "Putin and the Russian military leadership [is] highly likely to prioritise their military objectives over the lives of Russian soldiers," it stated.