/Putin reveals about 'understandings' with Trump over Ukraine war, praises India, China for peace effort - Will Alaska meet be fruitful?

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a sneak peek into his conversation with United States President Donald Trump during the Alaska Summit. Putin said that he has reached an understanding with the US president on the Ukraine war, but did not specify what that understanding was. This comes after Trump said that he gets along well with Putin, but Ukraine and Russia's fight might take a 'little longer' to get over. He also lauded India and China for their effort to bring a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The understandings reached at the recent Russian-American summit in Alaska, I hope, are also moving in this direction, opening the way to peace in Ukraine,” he remarked. Lauding India and China, Putin said, ”We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis." Highlighting the bond with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin called him ‘My dear friend’ and said that Russia and India have maintained special relations based on friendship and trust for decades. Amid ongoing US criticism of India for buying Russian oil, Putin said Indo-Russian ties are “politically non-partisan” and have strong public support in both countries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Stupidly, keep fighting’: Trump on Ukraine-Russia war

Earlier, Trump had said, "Maybe they have to fight a little longer. You know, just keep fighting — stupidly, keep fighting, Trump said while responding to questions related to Alaska meet in an Oval Office interview on Friday with The Daily Caller. He also said that there might never be a bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin, and compared them to children fighting on a playground. A [trilateral] would happen. A [bilateral], I don’t know about, but a [trilateral] will happen...You have a child, and there’s another child in the lot, in the playground, and they hate each other, and they start swinging, swinging and swinging, and you want them to stop, and they keep going," he said.

What happened at Trump-Putin meet in Alaska

Trump and Putin met on August 15, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage in Alaska, but walked away without a Ukraine ceasefire deal. Trump said that it was “up to President Zelensky” to reach a Ukraine deal. Calling the meeting 'extremely productive', both leaders said that they are directly in contact with each other and to end the war, primary causes should be eliminated. Putin agreed that Ukraine's security must be ensured and called US a ‘close neighbour.’ The Russian President offered to host his US counterpart in Moscow, extending the apparent invitation during a press conference. High on optics, the summit was touted to be unfruitful, as no outcome to end the ongoing Ukraine war came out of it. In fact, Russia and Ukraine increased their offensive against each other after the Alaska meeting.