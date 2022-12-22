Putin claims Russia will find an 'antidote' to US Patriot missiles given to Ukraine for building air shield

In a statement released on Thursday, Russia said that the supply of US Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, which had been announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Washington, would neither contribute to a settlement of the crisis nor hinder Russia's objectives. In addition to this, Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will find an 'antidote' to US Patriot missiles in Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, claimed that throughout Zelensky's visit, there had been no indication of willingness for peace negotiations, demonstrating that the United States and Russia were engaged in a proxy conflict "until the last Ukrainian."

Invoking the fights against the Nazis in World War II to urge more support in the war against Russia, Zelensky told the US Congress on Wednesday that help to his country was an investment in democracy.

A further $1.85 billion in military assistance from the United States was announced for Ukraine, including the Patriot air defence system to help it fight off Russian missile barrages. The Patriot system, according to Zelensky, was a crucial component in building an air shield.

“This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror — the possibility to hit our cities, our energy,” Zelensky told a White House news conference, standing next to President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)