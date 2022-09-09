Prince Harry arrives in Scotland hours after Queen's death, Markle remains absent

As the news of the Queen’s fragile health came to the fore, her family members rushed to her at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. However, there were some prominent members who couldn’t make it or were en route.

While Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton remained absent, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and other close family members were all either at Balmoral or en route after the news broke that the Queen was under "medical supervision", according to local reports.

Though Prince William managed to arrive just hours before it was announced that the Queen died at the age of 96, Prince Harry seemingly did not make it to Balmoral Castle.

He arrived at the royal place hours after the announcement. The Duke of Sussex was seen wearing a black suit and tie as he sat in the back of a car, appearing sombre.

When the Queen's death was announced, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were in the UK to attend a charity event.

After the news of her ill health broke out, Harry and Meghan were due to travel together to Scotland, but it was later decided his wife would remain in London. So far, the reasons for staying behind are not clear.

But experts say that Markle’s absence is linked to Middleton's decision to stay in Windsor.

"It is likely due to the fact that the Duchess of Cambridge stayed behind," Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital.

According to reports, Middleton decided to stay as her kids —Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis —had their first full day of the school year on Thursday.

The reason for Markle’s absence is linked to past tensions among the family.

On Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s death. The statement said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

