London, United Kingdom

A Chinese businessman known as H6 and accused of spying was invited to Buckingham Palace along with other royal residences by the Duke of York Prince Andrew, according to a report by the British newspaper, The Times.

H6, banned from the United Kingdom on national security grounds, visited Buckingham Palace twice and also reportedly visited St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle after the invitation from Prince Andrew.

On Friday (Dec 13), the prince said he had “ceased all contact” with the businessman after his name was raised in the case. A statement was released by his office said he met the alleged spy via “official channels” with “nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed”.

'Close confidant'

H6, a "close confidant" of Prince Andrew, has been banned from entering the United Kingdom. This comes after he lost an appeal against the decision on national security grounds. The man brought the case after he was banned from the UK in March 2023.

The businessman had built a close relationship with Prince Andrew and was even invited to his birthday party in 2020. The man was further told that he could act on behalf of Prince Andrew while dealing with potential investors in China.

The hearing of the case was held in the Special Immigration Appeals Commission. The court considers appeals against decisions to ban a person from a country on national security grounds.

In the published ruling, the court said that the then-home secretary, Suella Braverman, was "entitled to conclude that [H6] represented a risk to the national security of the United Kingdom and that she was entitled to conclude that his exclusion was justified and proportionate".

The court further found that H6 surrendered several electronic devices like his mobile phone when he was stopped by UK border security in November 2021. A letter was found in one of his devices in which the adviser of Prince Andrew wrote, "Outside of [the prince's] closest internal confidants, you sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on."

