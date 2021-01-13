President must be removed from office immediately: Nancy Pelosi tells US House

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during an an address said that President Trump tried to "incite an insurrection" referring to the Capitol Hill violence on January 6 as she named managers for the impeachment process.

Watch:

“The facts are very clear – the president called for this seditious attack," Pelosi told the US House, adding, "he participated in a rally to encourage the riot."

"President's actions demonstrate his absolute inability discharge the most basic and fundamental powers and duties of his office. Therefore the president must be removed from office immediately," the US House Speaker asserted.

"Who knows what he might do next," she said, describing the President as being "unhinged."

Earlier, US vice-president Mike Pence rejected calls to invoke the 25th Amendment process to oust President Trump.

"With just eight days left in the President's term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment," Pence wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution," the US vice-president said.

The impeachment process comes after the US Capitol was rocked by violence last week as Pence, Pelosi and other lawmakers were forced to take shelter as protesters stormed the building.

Five people died during the unrest including a US Capitol Police officer.

Pelosi has said Pence's failure to trigger that process would lead to a Trump impeachment vote on Wednesday.