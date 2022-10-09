'Post for Planet': A reminder of the history and relevance of World Post Day

Every year on October 9, people all over the world commemorate World Post Day to raise awareness of how important the postal service is to daily life. The day also strives to raise public awareness of the beneficial contributions the postal industry has made to global economic and social advancement.

The Universal Postal Union (UPU) was founded on October 9, 1874, in Bern, the capital of Switzerland. The UPU Congress, which was held in Tokyo, Japan, proclaimed April 18 as "World Post Day" in 1969. Since then, the day has been utilised in numerous nations to launch or advertise fresh postal goods and services.

World Post Day 2022 will have the theme "Post for Planet."

The United Nations (UN) - announcing the theme for this year - in a statement said, “Although the circular economy may no longer be a new concept, it is now more clear than ever that we must align with the principles of the circular economy; we must raise awareness of the Post’s potential to tackle the climate crisis, and we must drive overall resource mobilization across sectors.”

World Post Day has been observed in various ways by more than 150 nations. The day is commemorated as a working holiday in certain nations. The UN claims that in some regions, industry workers are also paid for providing good service.

Many philatelic exhibitions are held on this day, and new stamps and date cancellation marks are also released. The UN listed such events including conferences, seminars, workshops, the posting of World Post Day posters in post offices and other public locations, open days at post offices, mail centres, and postal museums, as well as cultural, sporting, and other leisure activities. Additionally, certain postal administrations offer unique mementos like T-shirts and badges.

On this day in 2015, nations from all around the world vowed to cooperate in order to achieve the sustainable development objectives, which include reversing climate change, eradicating extreme poverty and hunger, and combating inequality and injustice.



