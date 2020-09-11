Portland Mayor bans use of tear gas by police after locals complain

After various clashes between the federal army and the protestors during a series of protests related to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, the Portland mayor has ordered the police to stop using tear gas to control crowd in any way.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who also works as the Chief of Police, has often been criticised for poorly handling the situation in the state.

The issue started after an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed by white policemen. A series of protests started after the news broke out about Floyd. While the protestors mainly marched and were not violent, things started to get ugly when the police was spotted attacking the masses with tear gas.

Wheeler was criticised for letting the police use tear gas in massive amounts. So much so, some locals even complained about the tear gas smell entering their homes and leaving an impact.

Considering this, Wheeler has now ordered a stop on the use of tear gas.

"It's time for everyone to reduce the violence in our community. We all want change. We all have the opportunity and obligation to create change. We all want to focus on the fundamental issue at hand -- justice for Black people and all people of color," Wheeler said in a brief taped announcement.

"That's why, as Police Commissioner, effective immediately and until further notice, I am directing the Portland Police to end the use of CS gas for crowd control," he said.

While the decision has been welcomed by locals, some have righty pointed out that some units of the law officers who were a part of the massive use of tear gas report to the Governor, and therefore do not have to follow this order.