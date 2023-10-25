YouTuber Fidias apologises for free-riding on Japan trains after online outrage, probe

Fidias, a popular YouTuber with around 2.4 million subscribers, on Tuesday issued an apology after a video of him free-riding around Japan, along with three other people, went viral, drawing criticism from people and authorities alike.

His video, as per AFP, had become the latest example of "fame-seeking foreigners riling locals."

'Not our goal'

On Tuesday, the YouTuber known by his username Fidias posted an apology on his channel.

He said: "hello beautiful people, I apologize to the Japanese people if we made them feel bad, that was not our goal ! From now on, I am going to be make more research to the cultures we go to and try to prevent this from happening again."

Over the weekend, the YouTuber posted a video of him and his three companions riding trains and buses around Japan. Sometimes, they did so without paying.

In one instance, he can be seen hiding in the train toilet, pretending to be ill, to escape the ticket checker.

In another clip, he boasts of scoring a free "five-star Japanese buffet" that too "without getting caught and without any problem."

Other parts of the video show them begging locals for money to pay for tickets. AFP has identified one of his companions as another YouTuber called Night Scape, who has 1.7 million followers. Foreign YouTuber group attempts to travel across Japan without paying. #JAPANEWS They ride buses and trains without paying and in their latest video, they’re seen eating at a hotel food buffet without payment

pic.twitter.com/K3AJBkXvCw — 🌐JapaNews🌐 (@dascrazyjapan) October 23, 2023 × Japanese angry about 'another strange, annoying YouTuber from abroad'

On social media, Japanese citizens slammed the YouTubers for their antics, calling them strange and annoying YouTubers from abroad.

Also read | Japan Supreme Court quashes law mandating sterilisation surgery for gender change

"Another strange, annoying YouTuber from abroad emerged. In addition to this guy, Fidias, the three others should be arrested."

Another user expressed surprise that the comment section of Fidias' video was "full of applause," and said that the police "should arrest him to prevent copycat crimes from happening."

Train operator investigates incident

Talking to AFP, Regional train operator JR Kyushu said it was studying the video and that they are yet to decide whether police should be involved in the incident.

"We are aware of the case and investigating facts around it."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE