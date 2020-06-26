Pope Francis replaces Polish Bishop who is accused of hiding sexual predators

Pope Francis has asked the Polish Bishop to step down after Church leaders in Poland announced that they were referring Bishop Edward Janiak to the Vatican for eventual judgement.

Janiak was accused of protecting the priests who allegedly sexually abused children.

Pope Francis has now appointed an administrator on Thursday to run the Polish diocese of Kalisz. However, Janiak will remain the Bishop of Kalisz till the accusations are proved.

The Pope has appointed Archbishop Grzegorz Rys of the city of Lodz as apostolic administrator, a temporary post.

The incident came to light when a film 'Playing Hide and Seek' by brothers Tomasz and Marek Sekielski showed how Janiak did not take any action against the priests who had sexually abused children. The movie, that gathered 23 million views on YouTube, focused on the different ways the Bishop shielded the paedophiles.