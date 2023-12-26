Pope Francis calls for global peace in Christmas Day address

Pope Francis, during his Christmas Day blessings called for peace in the world and lashed out at the weapons industry and the "instruments of death" that fuel war. During his Christmas address, he particularly mentioned Ukraine war as well as Israel-Hamas war and prayed for peace. Pope was speaking from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica to scores of people who had gathered below.

The Pope said he grieved the “abominable attack” carried out by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7 and made an appeal for release of hostages. He begged for an end to Irsael's military campaign in the Gaza Strip and the “appalling harvest of innocent civilians”. He said that humanitarian aid should reach all those who are in need.

Watch | Israel-Hamas war: Egypt outlines proposal to free hostages & end Israel-Hamas war × During his address, Pope Francis said that the story of Jesus Christ's birth in Bethlehem was one of peace. But he added that today, Bethlehem "is a place of sorrow and silence”, referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Pope's annual 'Urbi et Orbi' ("To the City and the World") speech typically has laments about misery facing the world. The speech made on Monday was no exception. the Pope appealed for humanitarian initiatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan to Syria and Yemen, Ukraine to South Sudan and Congo and the Korean peninsula.

Aim at the weapons industry

Pope Francis lashed out at the weapons industry saying that the industry was helping fuel conflicts around the world.

“It should be talked about and written about, so as to bring to light the interests and the profits that move the puppet strings of war,” he said. “And how can we even speak of peace, when arms production, sales and trade are on the rise?”

Pope Francis has frequently blasted the arms industry, calling it “merchants of death”. He has even said that wars like the one being waged in Ukraine are used to test new weapons and use up old stockpiles.

On the Israel-Hamas war, he called for peace. He said that the conflict should be resolved “through sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community.”

According to the Vatican officials, about 70,000 people filled St. Peter's Square for Pope Francis' speech and blessing. There were people flying Palestinian and Ukrainian flags.