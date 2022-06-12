Polls open in French parliamentary election

Voting has started in France for the first round of parliamentary elections on Sunday. Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0600 GMT), after voters in overseas territories cast ballots earlier in the weekend.

The first round is for the 577 seats in the lower-house National Assembly. It is a two-round process and the second round will begin on June 19. These elections will determine the future of the country for the next 5 years.

Nupes, an alliance of left-wing parties, comprised of La France Insoumise, Socialist, Green and Communist parties, is expected to mount a serious challenge to President Emmanuel Macron's Ensemble alliance.

Projections show that Macron and his allies, including the new party of his former prime minister Edouard Philippe, could fall short of a majority of 289 by as many as 40 seats.

Some 14 of Macron's ministers are competing in local races and could lose their job if they fail to win a seat.

On the other hand, Marine Le Pen, the right-leader could win a seat in her northern constituency from the first round, by gaining over 50 per cent of the votes.

