Poll shows majority of Brazilians support impeaching Bolsonaro

A poll released on Saturday showed for the first time that a majority of Brazilians support impeaching President Jair Bolsonaro. Serious graft allegations in connection with vaccine procurement have hit Bolsonaro's already maligned image.

The survey was carried out by Datafloha. As per the survey, 54 per cent Brazilians support a proposed move by the country's lower house to open impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, while 42% oppose it. In the last Datafolha survey on the issue, released in May, supporters and opponents of impeachment were essentially tied.

In a separate Datafolha poll, released on Thursday, 51% of Brazilians said they disapproved of Bolsonaro, the highest figure since he took office in January 2019.

In recent weeks, Brasilia has been rocked by allegations that federal officials solicited bribes to fast-track and overpay for the Covaxin vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech. In late June, Brazil's Health Ministry suspended ($304 million) procurement deal.

A Health Ministry official and a congressman have said they shared their concerns about the Covaxin deal with Bolsonaro, but that no action appeared to have been taken. Last week, a Supreme Court judge authorized an investigation into the president for dereliction of duty.

In a radio interview on Saturday, Bolsonaro said he had taken measures after the officials shared their concerns about the Covaxin deal, but he did not elaborate further.

(With inputs from agencies)