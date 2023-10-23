ugc_banner

Police say no evidence of Samantha Woll's stabbing being a hate crime

Detroit, United StatesEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Oct 23, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Emergency personnel discovered Woll's lifeless body outside her home, and they followed a trail of blood into her residence, where the crime was believed to have taken place. Photograph:(Twitter)

As per Detroit police chief James White, "no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by hate"

Police probing the stabbing death of Samantha Woll, the president of a US synagogue said Sunday that no evidence has emerged of a hate crime as a motive.

Detroit police chief James White in a statement said that his force is interviewing "individuals with information that may further the investigation" into the death Saturday of Woll. However, he didn't share any further details.

Anti-Semitic motive

As per White, "no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by hate." The FBI is also assisting in the inquiry, he added.

In his statement, he said investigators are working with the FBI to "forensically analyse all of the information obtained up to this point in an effort to ascertain the timeline that ultimately led to Ms. Woll’s death."

"Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service," said the Detroit police chief.

"Individuals with information that may further this investigation are being interviewed."

Rising tensions

Samantha Woll, the president of a US synagogue, was found dead outside her home with multiple stab wounds. 

Emergency personnel discovered Woll's lifeless body outside her home, and they followed a trail of blood into her residence, where the crime was believed to have taken place.

Her murder comes at a time when tensions within Jewish and Muslim communities in the United States are escalating, influenced by the Israel-Hamas conflict that has claimed numerous lives.

Samantha Woll, as per AFP, had been actively involved in various aspects of community and political life. She had worked with US Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and supported Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's campaign.

According to the Free Press, Woll had been active in a grassroots organisation aimed at building ties between young Muslims and Jews.

"I am shocked, saddened, and horrified to learn of Sam's brutal murder. Sam was as kind a person as I've ever known," Nessel posted on social media platform X.Slotkin said Woll sought to build "understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness."

(With inputs from agencies)

