Police Constable sacked for punching and verbally assaulting a black teenager during arrest last year

Steve Martin, a Metropolitan police officer has been found guilty of punching a teenager black child and sacked. Reportedly, Martin, in February last year, whilst serving in the firearms command had punched and verbally assaulted a 15-year-old kid who was not resisting the arrest in an alleged knifepoint robbery case.

“Following our independent investigation, we found a case to answer on the basis that the force used appeared to exceed what was required in the circumstances as the boy had given himself up and was not resisting,” stated Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in its investigation.

Reportedly, IOPC submitted ample evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, including the body-cam footage which exposed the police constable for breaching professional standards for use of force and authority. Afterwards, he was charged with common assault and pleaded guilty at the Magistrates' Cort in Westminster, earlier this year in January.

As for the incident, on February 28, 2021, the Police were looking for three youths in East London in connection to a knifepoint robbery case. The black kid along with two other male teenagers was arrested by Martin and charged, only for the case to be discontinued later .

However, nowhere in the subsequent account of the incident, Martin mentioned the assault. When confronted with the footage, Martin claimed that the strike was an accident.

Police Constable Martin has lost his job and has been placed on a blacklist that prevents him from seeking any future employment with law enforcement agencies, including the police.

(With inputs from agencies)

