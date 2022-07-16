Killing of Jayland Walker: Ohio police shot unarmed black man 46 times

Following widespread demonstrations and the shocking body camera footage that was made public after the incident, a medical examiner revealed Friday that Jayland Walker had 46 gunshot wounds from a police shooting in Akron, Ohio, last month. Walker was shot by Akron police on June 27, and Summit County medical examiner Lisa Kohler informed the local media at a press conference on Friday that he had entrance and grazing wounds.

Following an attempted traffic stop and vehicle pursuit by Akron police, Walker, a 25-year-old black male, died of blood loss from bullet wounds. This incident sparked nationwide demonstrations for racial justice and police accountability.

Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical examiner, said it was impossible for her office to say which bullet killed Walker or the number of shots that were fired.

Walker "had several very devastating injuries that would cause death," including injuries to his heart, lungs, and arteries, Kohler said. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker.

Walker reportedly had 17 gunshot wounds to the pelvis and higher legs; 15 to the torso; 8 to the arms, 5 to the lower legs, and 1 to the face, according to Kohler.

Walker "presented a fatal threat" to the responding officers, according to an Akron Police Department statement posted on Facebook following the incident. The responding officers initially assumed Walker had fired at the police car, but he was unarmed when he was shot.

According to police, EMS was contacted right away, and they declared Walker deceased at the scene.

Walker, who was wearing a ski mask, is shown in body camera footage of the cops shooting into the parking lot after jumping out of his moving car's front passenger door. What the investigators claim was a threatening gesture made by Walker before he was shot is not clearly visible in the hazy video. According to the New York Times, Walker, who attended Akron public schools, had never been arrested. Before his death, he was employed by DoorDash as a driver.



