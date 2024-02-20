Poland seeks to elevate bilateral relations with India on 70th diplomatic anniversary

In anticipation of the momentous 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Poland, Secretary of State Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski has articulated Poland's commitment to fostering deeper bonds with India across various areas. Highlighting the existing air link between New Delhi and Warsaw, Bartoszewski affirmed Poland's aspiration to expand air connectivity to other Indian cities, aiming to bolster tourism and business exchanges between the two nations.

"We have direct flights from New Delhi to Warsaw and back, we would like to increase the number of flights," Bartoszewski said, in an interview to WION, emphasising the significance of enhancing travel opportunities to facilitate greater people-to-people connections and economic engagement. He underscored the thriving Indian diaspora in Poland, noting their active involvement in business endeavours and cultural exchange, which he deemed integral to fostering closer bilateral ties.

Reflecting on the upcoming diplomatic milestone, the Polish Secretary of state remarked, "This next month we are going to celebrate the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relationship between India and Poland in 1954. And in the last 70 years we didn't have any problems." He portrayed this occasion as a key juncture to forge deeper collaboration, particularly given India's transformation into the world's fifth-largest economy and its status as the largest democracy.

The Secretary, articulated Poland's eagerness to see India's growing role both economically and politically on the global stage. "We want India more involved," Bartoszewski asserted, underscoring India's potential to wield greater influence given its vast population and democratic ethos.