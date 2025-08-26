/PM Modi to visit Japan: Foreign Secretary reveals what's on the agenda

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a briefing elaborated on the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan.
The Ministry of External Affairs, in a briefing, elaborated on the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan. The PM will embark on his journey on August 29, which also marks his first annual summit with PMShigeru Ishiba. Ever since PM Modi assumed office in 2014, it will be his eighth visit to the country, whichhighlights the deep ties between the two nations.
The MEA in a statement mentioned, “During the visit, the two prime ministers will review the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan, including defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as discuss issues of regional and global importance."
It added, "The visit will reaffirm the longstanding special bond of friendship between the two countries.”