PM Modi bursts into laughter as Joe Biden recounts his grandfather’s advice ahead of state dinner

During a state dinner at the White House, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared lighthearted moments while toasting together. Interestingly, both leaders are teetotalers, and President Biden took the opportunity to share his grandfather's advice on raising a toast without alcohol.

Addressing the distinguished gathering of approximately 400 guests, President Biden recounted his grandfather, Ambrose Finnegan's words of wisdom. Finnegan used to say, "If you give a toast and you don't have any alcohol in the glass, you must do it with your left hand. You all think I'm kidding. I'm not." #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, at the State Dinner at the White House. pic.twitter.com/r0LkOADAZ6 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023 × The audience burst into laughter while the translator attempted to convey the humour in Hindi. The amusing anecdote added a cheerful touch to the high-profile event.

Expressing his gratitude, President Biden stated, "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minister today during your truly productive visit. Tonight, we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the appreciation, thanking President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for hosting the dinner and welcoming him into their home. He expressed his gratitude for the enjoyable dinner and acknowledged the effort put forth by First Lady Jill Biden to ensure the success of his visit. Modi expressed, "Yesterday evening, you opened the doors of your house for me."

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Prime Minister Modi stated, "This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries; they are our most precious assets." He emphasised that the guests in attendance symbolised the dynamic and energetic relationship between the United States and India, as well as the immense potential that lies within it.