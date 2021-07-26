Photos of alien-like sea creatures captured by Russian fisherman go viral

Social media is buzzing with several pictures and videos of weird and alien-like creatures captured by a Russian fisherman recently.

The 39-year-old Roman Fedortsov, who is from Russia and works on commercial trawlers, had shared the images on social media, which grabbed the attention of thousands of people.

The fisherman also goes up till 3,300 feet below the surface to catch fish sometimes. The light is minimal at these depths.

Although he usually finds haddock, cod and mackerel, at times some unusual-looking creatures also find way to his net.

Fedortsov has found several bizarre deep-sea creatures, such as one-eyed fish, bearded sea devils, ghost sharks and anglerfish.

Fedortsov usually fishes in Barents Sea, which is a marginal sea of the Arctic Ocean. It is located off the northern coasts of Russia.

He also likes to capture them on camera and shares it with the world. “All kinds of fish are beautiful in their own way. I cannot say that they are 'scary' or 'ugly'. People are very interested in unusual sea creatures," Fedortsov was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

The fisherman added some fish look more like monsters than they actually are.