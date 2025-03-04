A Philippine Air Force fighter jet carrying two pilots lost contact during a nighttime combat operation in support of ground troops battling insurgents in the southern province.

The FA-50 jet lost communication with other aircraft around midnight on Monday. The incident occurred before the jet could reach its target area. The other aircraft involved in the mission were able to return safely to the airbase in central Cebu province, said the air force without providing further details.

The incident took place in a southern Philippine province, said the Philippine military official, according to the Associated Press report.

There, an anti-insurgency operation was underway against communist guerillas.

“We are hopeful of locating them and the aircraft soon and ask you to join us in prayer during this critical time,” said air force spokeswoman Colonel Major Consuelo Castillo.

It was not clear if the remaining FA-50s would be grounded following the incident.

Starting in 2015, the Philippines had acquired 12 FA-50s multipurpose fighter jets from South Korea’s Korea Aerospace Industries for 18.9 billion pesos (US$326 million).

It was then considered as the biggest deal under a military modernisation programme that repeatedly has been hindered due to insufficient funds.

Beyond supporting anti-insurgency efforts, the FA-50 jets have also been utilised in various capacities, including flying displays during significant national events and conducting maritime patrols over the disputed South China Sea.

