Petition seeking clemency for truck driver sentenced to 110-yr-jail for crash gets over 4.4 mn signatories

An online petition seeking clemency for a truck driver sentenced to 110 years in jail for a deadly 2019 crash has got over 4.4 million signatories in the United States.

The crash, which had occurred on Colorado’s I-70, had led to death of four persons.

A truck driver has been sentenced to prison after he was found guilty on dozens of charges, for a major fatal pileup crash that occurred in Colorado in 2019.

On December 13, the 25 year old Texas resident was sentenced to 110 years in prison in Colorado court of law. pic.twitter.com/vUqqDeGfqW — TruckerGuy (@TruckerGuySA) December 15, 2021 ×

In whole 2021, the petition is the fastest growing on the website, a Change.org spokesperson told KDVR.com.

Also Read | ‘Tesla baby’: US woman gives birth in front seat of car while it was on autopilot

Bryan Kuhn, an attorney, told the website, "There doesn’t seem to be an intentionality of murder, and he’s getting a sentence that would rival a mass murder. I think that is not sitting well, I think a lot of people think there may be a long jail sentence, but this may be just be a little too much for some folks."

Colorado trucker, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, who barreled down interstate at 85mph and caused huge fireball crash that killed four is sentenced to 110 YEARS in prison - pic.twitter.com/A5r3lbrUH8 — Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) December 14, 2021 ×

Earlier this month, 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Medros was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges.

The truck driver had testified that he had attempted to apply brakes to stop the vehicle on April 25, 2019, but said it failed.

Also Read: Nearly 100 people in US military took part in extremist activity, Pentagon reveals

"I am not a criminal. I am not a murderer. I am not a killer. When I look at my charges, we are talking about a murderer, which is not me. I have never thought about hurting anybody in my entire life," said the truck driver.

After finding it was the mandatory minimum term under state law, District Court Judge Bruce Jones imposed the sentence, reported The Denver Post.

(With inputs from agencies)