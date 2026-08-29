/Pete Hegseth may gather top military leaders again at Quantico? Here’s what report says

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is considering bringing hundreds of senior military personnel back to Marine Corps Base Quantico later this year for another major address, according to US officials. The potential gathering would come nearly a year after Hegseth ordered the country’s generals and admirals to assemble at Quantico on short notice. The unusual meeting, held last September without an initial explanation, surprised senior military officers and generated concern within the ranks.

Hegseth used that event to outline his priorities for the Pentagon, including a rejection of policies from the previous administration that he characterizes as ‘woke’. He also stressed that the military should refocus on what he describes as its central mission: warfighting. “For too long, we have simply not done that. The military has been forced by foolish and reckless politicians to focus on the wrong things,” Hegseth said. “In many ways, this speech is about fixing decades of decay, some of it obvious, some of it hidden.”

Hegseth is expected to use the same venue again to present his priorities, according to the officials. One official said the defense secretary could also announce a new set of directives for the armed forces. The exact date of the proposed gathering has not been determined, and it remains unclear whether every serving general and admiral would be required to attend. “We have nothing to announce at this time,” said Pentagon spokesman Joel Valdez.

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Since taking over as Pentagon chief last year, Hegseth has sought to reverse diversity and inclusion initiatives associated with the previous administration. He has argued that such policies undermined military standards and has advocated for a culture placing greater emphasis on physical fitness and military readiness rather than what he calls “wokeness.” His approach has drawn criticism from military experts and former officials, who argue that Hegseth is pushing the armed services in an increasingly partisan direction.

The response from military officers at last year’s event was notably restrained. Hegseth and President Trump, who opened the gathering, received a polite but muted reaction, with officers largely remaining stone-faced during the presentations. Strict military regulations prohibit personnel from engaging in or encouraging political activity, a factor that shaped the atmosphere during the event. Trump used his lengthy address to defend the administration’s deployment of military forces to police American cities while also warning that further action could follow.

“What they’ve done to San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, they’re very unsafe places, and we’re going to straighten them out one by one,” Trump said. “And this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war too. It’s a war from within.” It remains uncertain whether Trump will attend a potential second gathering at Quantico. During his address last year, Hegseth placed particular emphasis on military standards, saying service members would be evaluated on their physical fitness and appearance.