/X exposes suspected Chinese influence campaign over AI, energy and data centers

X, formerly known as Twitter, says it has uncovered a massive suspected Chinese bot farm that was allegedly conducting influence operations in the United States, including efforts to amplify criticism of artificial intelligence and data centers. The disclosure comes amid an increasingly heated national debate over the costs and benefits of rapidly expanding AI infrastructure. The issue has significant political implications, with Republicans increasingly divided over AI development and the construction of the massive data centers needed to support the technology.

X’s Global Government Affairs account said the platform’s safety team identified a bot farm consisting of approximately 200,000 inauthentic Chinese accounts that were ‘involved in influence operations’. According to X, about 200 accounts within the network were identified as posting “in a manner that could manipulate a legitimate debate about American AI and energy policy.” The platform said posts from the accounts promoted claims that AI data centers are increasing household electricity bills and putting additional pressure on the US power grid.

Other accounts allegedly shared AI-generated cartoons portraying data center developers as benefiting financially while ordinary Americans bear the costs. One image showed concerned citizens facing data center developers carrying bags of cash, accompanied by the caption, “Data centers get subsidized while we foot the bill!” Another image stated that “the AI industry is booming, but the costs are being borne by ordinary people.” The findings come after OpenAI announced earlier this summer that it had banned a "cluster of ChatGPT accounts that likely originated in China" that were allegedly being used to conduct a "covert influence operation" primarily aimed at US audiences.

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OpenAI said those accounts generated short comments and images that similarly promoted claims that AI development and data centers were increasing electricity demand and contributing to higher costs. The alleged influence campaigns emerged as the United States continues to debate the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure. Critics argue that the data centers needed to power AI systems can place additional pressure on electricity supplies, raise energy costs, create environmental concerns and potentially affect nearby property values.

Supporters, however, argue that expanding AI data center capacity is important for U.S. national security and technological competitiveness. They also point to job creation, investment and increased tax revenue for communities hosting the facilities.

The political debate intensified this week when President Donald Trump suggested at the White House that the AI industry needs “a little public relations help.” Trump pointed to a May Gallup poll showing that a majority of Americans oppose data centers being constructed in their communities.

He argued that states and local communities should welcome data center projects because “the jobs are enormous, and the money paid, the taxes paid are just enormous.” "And if you don't take it, you're going to be left behind because there are plenty of places that want it," he added. At the same time, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has argued that China could benefit from excessive US concerns about AI development.

Fetterman warned that China benefits from "overreaction" to "AI doomsdaying" as Washington and Beijing compete for leadership in artificial intelligence. Fetterman wrote that “AI supremacy and energy dominance underpins our national security.” Following the discovery of the suspected Chinese influence campaign, X’s Global Government Affairs team said the platform would continue taking action against accounts that violate its policies.