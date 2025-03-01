The Peru alien mummies have grabbed headlines for months now, with journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan claiming that they belong to creatures from another planet, and others calling them dummy dolls. Now a team of researchers has concluded that the alien mummies are "100 percent real".

Daily Mail reported that the scientists studied a mummy named Antonio. A small camera was used to learn more about its skull which threw up fascinating findings. They found the alien mummy to be completely real, contrary to claims that they were made with artificial objects.

The team discovered human-like features in three cavities of its skull.

Dr José Zalce, former director of the Mexican Navy Medical Department, told the publication that the structures they discovered were "practically identical to those of humans". The most striking feature was the second and third molars observed in the oral cavity.

Dr Zalce stated that the skull itself was extremely similar to that of humans, with its bone structure, bony eye sockets and mouth being almost the same. They found "well-preserved anatomical structures" throughout the skull.

The findings further revealed the absence of any kind of artificial objects, disputing similar claims. Studying the alien mummy Antonio led researchers to conclude that it is genuine.

Who is Antonio, a Peru mummy?

Antonio is the latest alien mummy to be found in the Nazca desert of Peru. It was publicly displayed in Dec 2024 and has three fingers, an elongated head and small eyes. Describing the alien mummy, Dr Zalce said, "[Antonio] is approximately 5.5 to 5.7 feet tall. He is about 1,500 years old and in a developmental stage comparable to that of a young adult."

It has 28-32 teeth which were found to be discoloured and worn out. Antonio's mouth was examined as part of a previous study where scientists found amalgam fillings on several of its teeth.

Dr Zalce says that barring the three fingers with more joints than a regular human, there is very little that differentiates it from a normal human being. "Aside from the tridactylism [three fingers] and greater bone robustness—both visible anatomical differences—there is not much else that distinguishes it from a normal modern human," said Dr Zalce.

Peru's alien mummies

Jaime Maussan was the one who brought the strange figures to light for the first time after he and a team of self-proclaimed paranormal researchers said in 2017 that they had found three-fingered "mummified humanoids" in the Nazca desert. In 2022, they were displayed in Mexico's Congress where Maussan stressed that they had extra-terrestrial origins.

Then at another time, he brought in a team of doctors to the Congress who said that the mummies were of real organisms who were once alive.

Last year, an American attorney examined one of the mummies and was shocked to find that they had “straight” fingerprints, something that is completely opposite to humans.