/Pentagon lists Operation Epic Fury losses in casualty database: 13 dead and 365 wounded as Iran war intensifies

The Pentagon has formally added Operation Epic Fury to the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS), marking the first time verified US military casualty figures from this campaign are publicly accessible in the Department of Defense’s official database. The addition comes more than a month after the operation commenced on February 28, 2026, under direct orders from the US President. DCAS now records 13 US service members killed and 365 wounded, with figures distributed across all service branches: Army (247), Navy (63), Marine Corps (19), and Air Force (36).

What DCAS Is and How It Works

DCAS is maintained by the Defense Manpower Data Center and serves as the Department of Defense’s authoritative repository of verified casualty data. It tracks US military personnel who are killed, wounded, missing, or otherwise injured in wars and named operations. The system aggregates reports from the individual services, ensuring that figures released publicly are confirmed and standardised. The database provides detailed breakdowns by conflict, branch, type of casualty, and year, with definitions and explanatory notes available for reference. Historical operations documented in DCAS include Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve, as well as the Persian Gulf War, Vietnam War, Korean War, and both World Wars.

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Significance of Epic Fury’s Inclusion

Adding Epic Fury to DCAS provides a centralised, publicly accessible record of casualties in real time. Pentagon officials note that the database is updated as new verified reports are received, ensuring accuracy. The move aligns Epic Fury with other named operations in the database, allowing analysts, lawmakers, and families to monitor its human cost within a consistent framework. According to official statements, “DCAS is intended to provide transparency and a reliable reference point for understanding the impact of US military operations,” underscoring the importance of maintaining standardised records across conflicts.

The casualty list currently includes 10 males and 3 females. Fatalities are almost evenly split between the Army and the Air Force. The US Army has reported 7 deaths, all classified as Hostile, comprising 6 Reservists and 1 Active Duty member. The Air Force has recorded 6 deaths, all classified as Non-Hostile, including 3 Active Duty personnel and 3 National Guard members. No fatalities have been reported for the Navy, Marine Corps, or Space Force to date. This detailed breakdown highlights the varying circumstances of service member losses across branches. The current DCAS entry reflects verified casualties as of April 3, 2026, with figures submitted by the services and compiled centrally. Updates will continue as additional data is confirmed.

What happened in the last 24 hours?

Meanwhile, the United States and Israel have expanded strikes on Iranian targets, hitting key infrastructure in and around Tehran. Iran says it downed an F-15E Strike Eagle, a claim confirmed by US officials, with one crew member rescued and another missing. The hunt for a missing American pilot believed to be on the run inside hostile territory. Rescue efforts came under fire, with HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters hit, while A-10 Warthogs were also struck, one crashing into the Gulf and another returning damaged, signalling a sharp escalation.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.