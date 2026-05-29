/House Oversight Committee questions Pam Bondi over Epstein document release

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi will appear before the House Oversight Committee almost four months after releasing millions of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. She will be questioned behind closed doors by bipartisan lawmakers and professional investigative staff from the House Oversight Committee. As Bondi arrived at Capitol Hill on Friday morning, she made no comments to reporters while gathering, Epstein survivors yelled, "tell the truth". The development comes as Pam Bondi disclosed that she was suffering from thyroid cancer.

The key aspects of the appearance is the its not a formal deposition but a transcribed interview, an arrangement criticised by the democrats who argue it violates the spirit of the subpoena. Oversight Chairman James Comer downgraded the terms after Bondi resigned as Attorney General in April 2026.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had been under fire for her handling of the release of the Epstein files, and members of Congress of both parties have said that under her tenure, the DOJ failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. About 3 million pages of heavily redacted documents were published without any clarification, which is less than half of the available documents.

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“She violated a congressional subpoena demanding the files, and she repeatedly, over her entire term of service as the AG, engaged in manufactured lies to the American people over the Epstein case. In addition to that, based on what I’ve seen in the unredacted files, there are dozens of potentially prosecutable crimes and cases in the Epstein files, and they have not pursued a single investigation,” said Rep Melanie Stansbury.

Bondi and Attorney General Todd Blanche met the House Oversight Committee in March, but Democrats walked out, accusing Pam Bondi of sidestepping her responsibility. Bondi was to be deposed as per the subpoena, but she resigned, following which the DOJ said that she no longer needed to testify.

But now, as the format is changed, this setup allows Bondi to refuse to answer certain questions without a formal legal justification. She will be accompanied by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Guynn during the testimony to "to assist the Committee in understanding the Department's role in implementing and complying with the Epstein Files Transparency Act during her tenure."