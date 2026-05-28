/Trump revives explosive $10 billion lawsuit against WSJ over Epstein story

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, May 27, refiled the defamation suit worth at least $10 billion in damages against the Wall Street Journal over its reporting on the ties to disgraced sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The ammeded complain follows a decision by US District Judge Darrin P. Gayles in April 2026, who threw out his initial defamation suit against the Wall Street Journal as it failed the legal requirement of the “actual malice” standard.

"At the time ​of publication, Defendants recklessly disregarded whether the Defamatory Statements were true and/or they purposefully avoided the discovery of the ​truth," read the complaint. The lawsuit filed in the Miami Federal Court named Rupert Murdoch, Dow Jones, News Corp and its CEO Robert Thomson, along with two Wall Street Journal reporters, Khadeeja Safdar and Joseph Palazzolo, as defendants. Dow Jones has said that it has complete faith in the rigour of the reporting of the Wall Street Journal and will defend the lawsuit.

What was the defamatory publication?

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Trump's lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, claims that the Rupert Murdoch- owned newspaper has tarnished his reputation following the publication of an article describing a birthday card to the disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein featuring Trump's signature. Trump and his lawyers have claimed that the card was fake even after obtained by Congress and formally released the unredacted pages of the 2003 leather-bound album to the public. Trump has also filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, the BBC and Iowa’s Des Moines Register; those agencies are battling their case in court.

Is it defamation if it is true?

Under the US Federal Law, truth is an absolute defence against any defamation claims. Since the publication of the report, the Democrats from the House Oversight Committee have validated the visual details reported by the WSJ. The WSJ claims that it accurately reported on a physical document that exists within official government investigative files.