/Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer days after exit from Trump administration: Report

Former Attorney General in the Trump administration, Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after her exit from the Justice Department, according to an Axios report. The report added that Bondi underwent treatment for cancer is now recovering.Though Bondi has not yet addressed the reports that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, but reactions flooded social media platforms with supporters praying for her health. Incidentally, the Axios report also claimed that United States President Donald Trump appointed Bondi to a White House advisory committee focused on artificial intelligence.

The report about her diagnosis was confirmed as Katie Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, shared a post about it on X. She said, “Pam Bondi has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks.” This was reportedly reposted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is currently on maternity leave. Last year in July, the former AG had previously skipped CPAC’s Summit Against Human Trafficking for a health issue, citing her recovery from a “recently torn cornea.”

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