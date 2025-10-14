/Trump casts doubt on Palestinan statehood saying, "We'll have to see"

President Donald Trump left the primary issue of Palestinian statehood in dry. While talking to the reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We'll have to see” if a one-state or two-state solution would be preferred. The issue of Palestinian statehood was the most important one. President Trump, while returning from Egypt, made the remark on the future of the enclave, declining to commit to Palestinian statehood.

“A lot of people like the one-state solution, some people like the two-state solution. We’ll have to see.” He was more engaged in the topic of the rebuilding of Gaza.

A high-profile Palestinian politician, Nasser al Qudwa, told Sky News that Trump is 'calling the shots' and warned that his plan of a Western-led government ruling both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will not make sense.

Trump, however, insisted that any decision on the matter will be made in consensus with the regional and international partners.

According to Trump's 20-point peace framework, Gaza will be led by an international “Board of Peace” and will be headed by Trump. He also floated the name of former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair as a member of the board. But he insists on the redevelopment of Gaza before finding a credible pathway for Palestinian self-determination of statehood.

“I’m not talking about single state or double state … I’m talking about the rebuilding of Gaza,” he said, "That was a power room…Those are the richest countries … really, seriously rich countries, and they can handle it.”

When Nasser al Qudwa was asked how he feels about Western stewardship or guardianship. He said that the Palestinian people do not intend to be under any international authority, and specifically not under another British mandate. He finds the situation diabolical, that after all the bloodshed and sacrifice, a group of westerners are building the home of Palestinians.