/"I’m the only one that matters"- Trump tells all world leaders

During the Gaza Peace Summit on Sunday, Trump claimed that he is the only one who matters, raising the bar of his narcissism to a notch higher. The statement comes as he was praising Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who had often been termed as eurosceptic and leaning closely towards Moscow. Hungary has been described by many political scientists as "competitive authoritarian" or “electoral autocracy”.

“We love Viktor,” said Trump in front of his fellow world leaders, in front of at least 10 European leaders, one of them was Orban himself. “You are fantastic, alright?” said Trump.

“I know a lot of people don’t agree with me…but I’m the only one that matters when—. You are fantastic," said Trump.

Trump continued to honour Viktor, “He’s a great leader, I endorsed him in the last election he had, and he won by 28 points. So you’re going to do even better this time if you have another election,” he added, “We’re behind you 100 per cent.”

It's ironic, how the erosion of democratic values in Venezuela is troubling because it's a Latin American Communist Regime, but the erosion of democratic values in Hungary is commendable because it's a European Right Wing regime. Since 2010, Orban has taken over government institutions, curtailed press freedom, targeted his political opponents, immigrants, and the LGBTQ+ community. The Centre for European Policy Analysis asserts that Hungary is on the verge of authoritarianism. If Orbán loses popular mandate, he will not accept it and challenge the integrity of the vote.