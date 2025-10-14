/WATCH | Awkward moment: Did Trump snub Egyptian President el-Sisi's handshake?

President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi co-hosted the Gaza Peace Summit, also called Sharm El Sheikh, on Monday for a 'victory parade' of Donald Trump over the signing of the first phase of the peace deal. The deal ended the two-year-long siege of Israel over the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of more than 70,100 people (68,172 Palestinians and 1,983 Israelis).

Several other global leaders were present at the Summit, and as usual, Trump found himself middle of several quirky moments. One such example is the snubbing of a handshake from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Trump, 79, appears to have misread the visual cue, which was for a handshake instead of interpreting it to grab a seat. Moments later, as Trump and Sisi were sitting together, Trump extended his hand towards el-Sisi for a casual gesture. Sisi completely missed or purposefully ignored the gesture as he was looking forward, but later, he embraced the dangling hand of Trump.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

People on social media are calling it ‘Ghosting’. One user commented, ‘He shakes hands with his boss, Netanyahu, does he not? Is the hand of Sissi dirtier?