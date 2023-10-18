Palestinian envoy calls Netanyahu a 'liar', claims to have proof of Israel's involvement in hospital attack

Palestine, on Wednesday, called out Israel on its denial of involvement in the tragic Gaza hospital blast. Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "liar" and countered his claims that Hamas was behind the attack.

The Palestinian envoy claimed that Israeli forces were behind the strike and said that they had proof, a deleted X (formerly Twitter) post made by Israel.

What proof does Palestine have?

Hitting out at the Israeli PM, Mansour said, "He is a liar."

The diplomat claimed that they have a copy of a now-deleted post made by Israel in which the nation allegedly admitted that they hit a Hamas base in the area.

Also read | Israel vs Hamas | Blast at Gaza hospital sparks protests worldwide

He said that Netanyahu's "digital spokesperson tweeted that Israel did the hit thinking that there was a base for Hamas around this hospital, and then he deleted that tweet. We have a copy of that tweet."

"Now they changed the story to try to blame the Palestinians," he alleged, adding, "The Israeli spokesperson of the Army made a statement in which he said evacuate the hospitals... Their intention is to evacuate or hospitals will be hit and they are responsible for that crime and they cannot fabricate stories to deal with it."

As per news agency ANI, Mansour in his statement also demanded for immediate ceasefire.

"We as an Arab Group demand immediately a ceasefire because the continuation of the war, it means killing more Palestinians every moment."

Exchanging blames

Earlier, in a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that intelligence from several sources revealed that "Islamic Jihad terrorists" were responsible for the strike, which was an unsuccessful rocket launch.

Taking to social media platform X, he said: "An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit."

"Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza," he added. An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.



Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 17, 2023 × In another post, he remarked that the "entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF."

"Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children," added the Israeli PM.

On Tuesday, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Netanyahu, told CNN that IDF "does not target hospitals," adding "we only target Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets." The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF.



Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 17, 2023 × The Israel Defense Forces, as per AFP, also attributed the blast to a misfired rocket by Hamas.

In a statement, IDF said: "The hospital was hit as a result of a failed rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation." Hamas has labelled these accusations "lies".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE