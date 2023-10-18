Israel vs Hamas | Blast at Gaza hospital sparks protests worldwide

| Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

A Gaza City hospital became the casualty of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Tuesday. A blast at the hospital as per a Gaza Health ministry spokesperson resulted in the death of "hundreds". The mass casualty has sparked protests worldwide.

As per the Gaza civil defence chief, 300 people have been killed in the blast. However, health ministry sources, as cited by Reuters, claim at least 500 people were killed in the explosion.

Speaking to the press, Gaza health ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra said hundreds have been killed in the blast and that rescuers were still removing bodies from the rubble.

Overall, before the hospital blast, in Gaza Israeli bombardment had claimed at least 3,000 lives, while in Israel, the death toll stood at 1,300.