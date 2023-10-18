NYU students seen tearing down posters of young Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas. Watch!

The Israel-Hamas conflict has had several disturbing offshoots throughout the world. One of them is the rising prejudices against Muslims and Jews. In one such incident, some students of New York University (NYU) were seen tearing down posters of Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas.

Another incident, an alleged hate crime, involves a student from Columbia University. The student, as per reports, attacked a Jewish classmate with a broomstick.

Video goes viral

A video of the NYU students tearing down posters has gone viral on social media. The students, as per Daily Mail, are yet to be named publicly. Additionally, the university hasn't confirmed whether the young people seen in the video are currently enrolled.

The video was filmed on Monday (Oct 16th) at Tisch Hall in Manhattan's Greenwich Village by Students Supporting Israel, a campus organisation. In it, the students can be seen stripping a wall bare of posters featuring the faces of some children taken hostage by Hamas militants. Today, we witnessed 2 NYU students violently tearing down posters of kidnapped babies, mothers, and grandmothers hanging outside of NYU Buildings. This was done in a laughing manner, exhibiting complete disregard for Jewish lives and Jewish safety.



HERE ARE THE PICTURES. pic.twitter.com/VfEkkQ06sR — SSI_NYU (@ssi_nyu) October 16, 2023 × You can watch the video here: Here is the video of them taking it down. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/X4ZgMK5khh — SSI_NYU (@ssi_nyu) October 16, 2023 × The campus organisation Students Supporting Israel is demanding the students seen tearing down posters be kicked out of the university.

Hate crime

The second incident involves students from Columbia University. A 19-year-old student has been hit with hate crime, assault and harassment charges for attacking a Jewish classmate. The attacker has been identified by Daily Mail as Maxwell Friedman.

Friedman, who uses female pronouns as per police, attacked a 24-year-old male classmate, fracturing his finger. The victim who has not been identified, was putting up posters of young children taken hostage by Hamas militants when the hate crime happened.

These two incidents are the latest in a string of cases in the US that have happened as a consequence of the Israel-Hamas war.

Some Jewish students, as per Daily Mail, have also spoken out, saying that they no longer feel safe on campus due to their fellow students' lack of sympathy for Israel.

These incidents are not just limited to college and university campuses. Recently, in Illinois, US, a 71-year-old landlord made the headlines for fatally stabbing the 6-year-old child of his Palestine-American tenants.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE