/Pakistan Saudi defence deal: Nuclear weapons available for Saudi Arabia, says Pak defence minister, retracts later

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has raked up a controversy after he suggested that nuclear capabilities may be extended to Saudi Arabia under a new mutual defence agreement that was signed between both the countries on Wednesday (Sept 17). Asif made the statement in a TV talk show on Thursday night (Sep 18).

"Let me make one point clear about Pakistan's nuclear capability: that capability was established long ago when we conducted tests. Since then, we have forces trained for the battlefield. What we have, our capabilities, will absolutely be available under this pact," he said, during the talk show to Geo TV.

Asif retracts from statement

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Later, in an interview to news agency Reuters, Asif retracted from his comment and said that nuclear weapons were “not on the radar”.



The Foreign Office, however, chose to remain silent on the issue. When asked about Asif's remarks on whether the pact alters Pakistan's doctrine that says the warheads are for use only against India, the Foreign Office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan chose a cautious approach.

“The doctrine has evolved and continues to do so. I am not here to comment on the specificity of the doctrine, but our position is well known," said Khan, as reported by Dawn.

What is the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence deal?

Pakistan and it's close ally Saudi Arabia signed a defence agreement on Wednesday (Sept 17) under which both countries have agreed to defend each other in situation of an external aggression. The “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” between both the Islamic nations was signed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The agreement clearly states that an attack on either of them would be considered "an aggression against both".

The agreement between both the countries was sealed during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh and the announcement was made through a joint statement reported Reuters.