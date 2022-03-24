Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges nation for support ahead of no-confidence vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a video message on Thursday urging the people of the nation to stand against evil as he faces a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday.

Imran Khan criticized the opposition by calling them ‘a gang of thieves’ and he said that they have been looting the country for the past 30 years and now they are indulging in 'shameless horse trading'. He also urged the nation to participate in PTI's March 27 power rally in Islamabad.

"I want the entire nation to join me on March 27 to send one message: that we are not with evil, we are against it. That we are against the crime[s] being committed against democracy and the nation, where the conscience of public representatives is being bought with looted money," he said.

Earlier, Imran Khan clearly said that he will not be stepping down ahead of the no-confidence vote. He maintained that he will have the last laugh and will reveal his trump card at the right time.

"Let me predict in clear terms that we will succeed in the no-confidence motion because the entire party and our workers are standing with us like a rock and even the debate raging on the menace of corruption and horse-trading has become a topic of household discussion," he said according to PTI.

In the 342-member National Assembly, the Opposition needs 172 votes to remove Khan. Currently, PTI has 155 members and they also have the support of 23 members from at least six other parties.

