/Pakistan Paramilitary Force headquarters in Peshawar attacked, at least three killed

The headquarters of the Federal Constabulary (FC) in Peshawar has been attacked by gunmen. The complex, was also hit by two suicide bombers, in which at least three people have been killed and many others are injured, reported Reuters citing the police.

All injured have been taken to the nearby Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar’s largest public sector hospital.

"The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound," said a senior official to the news agency.

The area has been cordoned off as police suspect some terrorists inside the headquarters, the official added

The attack by the suicide bombers was carried out on the gate of the FC headquarters around 8am, reported the DAWN.

The civilian paramilitary force, renamed to Federal Constabulary (FC) by the government in July is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment.