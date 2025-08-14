/Pakistan Independence Day turns bloody: 3, including a minor, killed in celebratory aerial firing

Pakistan Independence Day celebration turned bloody as celebratory aerial firing killed three. Despite bans imposed, these incidents are often reported. A total of 109 people with bullet injuries were brought to three major hospitals.
On August 14, as Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day, incidents of aerial firing have been reported in Karachi. Three, including a senior citizen and a minor girl, have been killed, according to local reports. Such incidents of firing have been reported in different parts of the country, in which 60 others have been injured due to these celebratory shots. Despite bans in place, such incidents occur, leaving dozens injured.
Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed's statement, quoted by news outlet Dawn, read: ‘A total of 109 people with bullet injuries from aerial firing were brought in from different areas across the metropolis to three major hospitals. Three people were said to be in critical condition.’
Also read: 'Obvious that it is meant for India': Pakistan launches Army Rocket Force Command during Independence Day celebrations
“A seven-year-old girl was watching Independence Day fireworks from the second floor gallery of her house in Azizabad Block-8 when a bullet struck her in the head. A while later, her mother saw her bleeding out, and her uncle took her to a nearby private hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The body was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the bullet from her head was retrieved," Azizabad Station House Officer (SHO) Waqar Kaiser was quoted by Dawn.
Also read: 'Deeply appreciate engagement on counterterrorism': US wishes Pakistan on its Independence Day
Reports suggest, police have arrested 20 suspects and has seized weapons and ammunition. As per the authorities such reckless aerial firing were reported from various location, which includes: Liaquatabad, Baldia, Korangi, Keamari, Lyari, Akhtar Colony, Mehmoodabad, Jackson, Orangi Town, and Paposh Nagar. More such cases were reported in North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Sharifabad, Zaman Town, and Landhi.