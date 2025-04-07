Days after US President Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on all countries including Pakistan, Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a press conference and said that a "good crisis" should not be "wasted". He also informed that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up two committees to tackle the economic implications of the new tariffs.

"You should never let a good crisis go to waste," Aurangzeb said and explained that while the situation created immediate challenges, it also would open doors for negotiation and long-term engagement. "We want to make sure that we, in terms of our representations, put forward how we see it in the medium to long term as a win-win situation for both Pakistan and the US," Aurangzeb said.

As per a report by PTI, a senior delegation from Islamabad is expected to visit Washington before April 9, to present what officials describe as a “structured, mutually beneficial” proposal to the Trump administration.

Aurangzeb in the press conference added that the government intended to formulate and present a well-structured package to the US administration. He also said that the two bodies set up by the Pakistani PM include a steering committee chaired by the finance minister and comprising ministers, prominent business leaders, secretaries, and academics, while the second was a working group led by the secretary of commerce. He was confident that recommendations would soon be submitted to the PM Shehbaz Sharif for approval.

Trump's tariff on Pakistan

The Trump administration has imposed a staggering 29 per cent tariff on imports from Pakistan. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, total exports to the US during the fiscal year 2023-24 amounted to USD 5.44 billion. As per a report in Pakistani newspaper Dawn, in the first seven months of FY 2024-25, Pakistan exported $3.6 billion worth of goods to the US — accounting for 19% of its total exports — with textiles and apparel comprising 79 per cent ($2.8 billion) of that figure.

As per reports, if Trump’s proposed tariffs are enforced, Pakistan’s $6 billion export market to the US could face a severe blow. It will also threaten jobs, margins, and overall competitiveness.

